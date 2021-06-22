Williamsport, Pa. – Thanks to generous donations from community members and businesses in the region, oncology patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport now have access to a new technology to help reduce hair loss during treatment.

As a lead donor, Ciocca Dealerships recently contributed $51,048 to Susquehanna Health Foundation in support of this technology alongside dozens of other donors.

The cooling caps, available at no cost to patients, provides targeted cooling through that narrows the blood vessels of the scalp, reducing the likelihood of hair loss.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport is the only cancer center in north central Pa. to offer patients this innovative treatment.

