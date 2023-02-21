Muncy Creek Township, Pa. — Cindy Newcomer, the current Lycoming County treasurer, will be seeking the Republican nomination for re-election in the May primary. She began her time in office after Connie Rupert retired from the position in 2020.

Shortly after taking office, Newcomer and her team were able to take on the responsibility of current year tax collection. She navigated the duties of the office throughout the pandemic and used the time to increase online services to best accommodate those who chose not to visit the office.

“I am very thankful for the professionalism and dedication that my staff provides to our residents on a daily basis,” said Newcomer.

She specifically mentioned the leadership of deputies Penny Cummings and Carrie Stine, which helped the team navigate a complicated time.

Before her election to County Treasurer, Newcomer was the secretary/treasurer for Muncy Creek Township for more than twenty years. She also volunteers her time as the Republican Committeewoman for Muncy Creek Township, an administrator for the community Facebook group Muncy Creek Message Board and is the assistant secretary for the Deater Foundation Inc., a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting research of the rare genetic neuropathy, HSAN1.

Cindy and her husband Eric, an Electrical instructor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, reside in Muncy Creek Township with their two daughters, Alexis and Lindsey. Alexis attends Penn College, working towards her bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, and Lindsey will continue her educational journey this fall at Lycoming college after her graduation from the Muncy School district.

Newcomer would like to remind everyone that you can visit her office to get your hunting and fishing licenses and launch permits over the counter. With the passage of Senate Bill 421 and the Game Commission ending the pink envelope requirement, the office can still assist with antlerless license applications in the Third Street Plaza at 33 West 3rd Street in downtown Williamsport.

“I have lived in Lycoming County my entire life and I am dedicated to serving our residents for another 4 years as their Treasurer. I humbly ask for your vote of confidence and support again this May,” Newcomer concluded.

