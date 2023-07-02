Orangeville, Pa. — The driver of a church van was allegedly drunk and speeding through the township last month.

Spencer Warren Acornley, 26, passed police going about 20 miles over the speed limit on State Route 487 near its intersection with State Route 93 on June 15 around 10 p.m.

Orange Township Officer Phil Savidge pulled out behind Acornley, who was driving a van with "Rohrsburg Christian Church" printed on the side, according to charges. Savidge watched as Acornley allegedly drifted completely into the opposite lane of travel before the van was jerked back into the correct lane.

After stopping Acornley, Savidge noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol and had glassy eyes, arrest papers say. He told the officer he was headed home, but he was traveling in the wrong direction, Savidge pointed out.

Acornley eventually admitted he'd had a beer and a mixed drink, though Savidge said it appeared he'd had more, charges say. He was taken to the booking center, where his blood alcohol level was measured at .185%, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Acornley, Meadow Lane, Orangeville, was charged with two counts of DUI and several traffic violations. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 1 in front of District Judge Doug Brewer.

Docket sheet

