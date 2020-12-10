Wellsboro, Pa. – During this year's Christmas on Main Street, Clare Ritter of Blossburg will lead six historic tours. She began hosting the tours last year, guiding groups of 25 participants through historic sites around town. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, she will take groups of six.

"I work at the front desk at the Penn Wells Hotel taking reservations and helping with marketing to larger groups that want to stay in Wellsboro. Those I work with quickly learned about my love of history and it snowballed from there. I think it is important for people to understand local history. That's why I enjoy leading these tours. Most tour guides also have a theatrical background," she said. For many years, Ritter has acted in and directed plays produced by Hamilton-Gibson, Wellsboro's community theater arts group.

Tours have a $5 admission price, and each tour begins in the Penn Wells Hotel Lobby at 62 Main Street. The walking tours run for about an hour. There will be six tours: four on Saturday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; and two on Sunday at 10 a.m. and noon.

Register for a tour by calling the Penn Wells Hotel at (570) 724-2111 or stopping in at the hotel's main lobby.

"Normally I would take up to 25 people on a tour. Since this is the year of COVID-19, I will be taking up to six people if they are couples or individuals but can take more if the group is a family or people that live in the same household. Everyone on the tour has to wear a mask and social distance," Ritter explained.

"The tours are $5 per person or free for those who pay $5 for the 2020 ornament history guide that comes with a passport to the 26 Wellsboro ornament display locations. The guide can be purchased at the Penn Wells Hotel, Pop’s Culture Shoppe at 25 Main Street, Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main Street and The Farmer’s Daughters at 11719 Route 6, all in Wellsboro. It includes information about each of the 26 displays.

The names of visitors who get their passports stamped at 10 or more display locations and turn them in no later than 6 p.m. this Sunday, December 13, will be entered in a drawing being held at 7 p.m. that night. The three winners will be contacted and each will receive a basket of gift cards and merchandise valued at $100 or more. Those who enter the drawing need not be present to win.

Also available is a free brochure that includes the schedule of events, a map showing where the 34 participating businesses and restaurants are located, information about the hours each will be open this weekend, what they offer, and identifying the 26 that are hosting historic displays of Christmas ornaments, ribbon machine molds, and other equipment used in manufacturing ornaments and/or are holding special events.

"We will walk along the sidewalks as I point out the different businesses that were represented in some of our historic buildings," Ritter said. Those who go on the tours will get a feel for the way life was in Wellsboro in 1939.

"I do a lot of research to find out what Main Street, Wellsboro looked like. Last year I focused on the postwar years in the 1940s and this weekend on 1939, the first year that Christmas ornaments were made at the Wellsboro Corning Glass Works plant," said Ritter.

"In 1939, if you couldn't find what you wanted on Main Street then you didn't need it," she laughed.

For a detailed schedule of Christmas on Main Street, visit WellsboroChristmasOnMainStreet.com.