Williamsport, Pa. — After allegedly locking children inside a room filled with feces and bugs, a mother told investigators the kids would be better off without her, police said.

Crystal Jennifer Zamorski and Destiny Elizabeth Kellar left the children, ages 9, 3, and 1, alone to visit an inmate at the Lycoming County Prison on the evening of July 12, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers said.

Zamorski’s husband, George, was recently sentenced for attempting to meet a “15-year-old” at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. He is serving his sentence at the Lycoming County Prison.

Neighbors alerted police to an apartment in the 600 block of Hepburn Street after allegedly hearing children screaming. They had declined Kellar and Zamorski’s request to babysit the children earlier in the evening, according to the complaint.

Entering the apartment, the witnesses discovered the two oldest children locked inside a bedroom, officer Nathan Kendall said. The room was covered with feces that had been smeared into the carpet and walls, Kendall continued.

Only two beds without pillows and blankets were inside the room, he added.

The oldest, a nine-year-old with developmental issues, was naked and covered in feces, police said. A three-year-old also covered in feces was locked inside the same room, they continued.

The one-year-old was located inside a pack and play infant bed, according to the report. There was soiled clothing and diapers in large piles surrounding the child, officer Nikita Bonnell said. Bugs were crawling on the child, he added.

The apartment was covered with mold, bugs, and feces, investigators said.

Police located a large chef knife on the kitchen counter in plain view and accessible, according to the affidavit.

Both Keller and Zamorski were read their Miranda rights at approximately 8:15 p.m. when they returned to the home, police said. The infant was treated for severe diaper rash by representatives with Lycoming County Children and Youth, they added. All three were taken from the home.

Zamorski and Kellar admitted to locking the two older children inside the feces-covered room daily, Kendall said. They also claimed it would be difficult to estimate the number of times all three children were left alone since they had done it so often, he continued. It's not clear from court papers who is the mother of each child.

“Zamorski admitted that her children would be safer if she did not have custody of her children,” Bonnell said.

Kellar, 22, is charged with three counts each of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

Zamorski, 31, of Williamsport is being charged with the same offenses. She is also being held on $85,000 monetary bail.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on July 27 for a preliminary hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Zamorski’s husband, George, was given 11 months to two years incarceration for entering a guilty plea to criminal solicitation.

