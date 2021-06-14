Philadelphia, Pa. --The Department of Health continues to push safety for children who have not received vaccine shots.

DHS and its Office of Child Development and Early Learning, or OCDEL, along with the Department of Health, want to reiterate guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends that children under the age of 2 do not wear face coverings. Children between the ages of 2 and 12, however, should wear a face covering in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere indoors when they will be around other people outside of their household.

If a child is unable to wear a face covering, the CDC recommends more low-risk activities, such as enjoying activities outdoors with members of their household or attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends. Risk of COVID-19 infection increases if unvaccinated children gather from multiple households; therefore, the safest place to visit is outdoors. Children, regardless of age, with underlying medical conditions may also be at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 compared to other children.

Indoor activities can occur so long as all people involved take proper precautions, including wearing a face covering that fits snuggly, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and visiting in a well-ventilated space. This includes visiting with fully vaccinated grandparents without wearing face coverings or physical distancing, provided none of the unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe COVID-19.

All of this guidance, regardless of a child’s age or vaccination status, should be applied along with:

Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds,

Making sure your child covers their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing,

Staying home if you are unvaccinated sick with, tested positive for COVID-19, or were recently (within 14 days) exposed to COVID-19,

And continuing routine doctor appointments and vaccine visits.

Any person, regardless of vaccination status, experiencing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still needs to isolate and be evaluated for COVID-19.

More information can be found here.