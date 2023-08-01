Williamsport, Pa. — A father admitted to the mother of his children he left a four- and five-year-old locked in a room while going downtown, Williamsport Police said.

The woman showed police messages from Darnell Steven Cotton, 28, of Williamsport where he admitted to leaving the children alone on June 16, Officer Jamie DeSanto said. The minors were discovered locked in a room at an apartment in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue, she added. Both were unharmed.

Related reading: Alleged leader of Williamsport's 400 Gang sentenced for fentanyl distribution

The woman got a message from Cotton that said he “left out” at 9:14 p.m. in the evening, the accuser told police. She returned home two hours later to find both children by the themselves in the locked room, according to the complaint.

“[Accuser] showed me numerous text messages where Cotton admitted to leaving the children locked inside of a bedroom with no one else home,” DeSanto said.

Cotton is being charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Cotton pled guilty to distributing fentanyl in federal court last year.

Darnell Steven Cotton docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.