Dalmatia, Pa. – State police at Stonington are investigating the report of intimate images sent to a juvenile in Dalmatia.

Trooper Josiah Reiner said the incident occurred on George Street in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, between 12:01 am. on Oct. 5 and 11:59 p.m. on Oct 9.

"This incident occurred as PSP Stonington received a ChildLine report of intimate images being sent to a juvenile in Dalmatia PA," Reiner wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.