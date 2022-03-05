Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after police said they discovered her four-year-old daughter alone in a store located near a busy street.

Authorities said on Feb. 28 the child wondered into the store wearing just pajamas, socks, and carrying a blanket. According to the report, it was below 32 degrees.

Kimberly Kelley, 28, allegedly told police she had not realized the child was missing. Police said the child walked along Market Street before making her way through a construction zone before reaching the store.

Kelley was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children. During an arraignment on March 1, 2022, Kelley was given $5,000 monetary bail, which she posted the same day. Kelley is scheduled to appear before Judge Richard Knecht on March 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet



