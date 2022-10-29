Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps.

Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit.

The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her on Oct. 15 near the 30 block of Harvest Moon Park. Sabatino admitted drinking several shots and smoking marijuana, Arnold said.

An argument between Sabatino and her boyfriend, Wesley Lebegern, allegedly escalated to become physical, police said.

A neighbor watched Sabatino strike Lebegern multiple times as the two stood together near the open front door of the home, police said. Sabatino allegedly turned and struck one of the three kids as they tried running from the house, Arnold said.

Shortly after, Sabatino walked to the neighbor's house and demanded her children come out. She swore and carried on before the neighbor agreed to send the children home.

Sabatino was charged with second-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. Sabatino was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 unsecured.

