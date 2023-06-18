Montoursville, Pa. — A man was reported by a child after he allegedly asked to touch her and play games.

Anthony Jacob Kancevicius, 21, of Montoursville allegedly stuck his head out from under a fence on May 22 to ask a child if he could touch them, according to the complaint. The child, coloring on a driveway with chalk, said “no” but Kancenvicius continued by asking her to come into his backyard, Montoursville Police said.

A relative of the child called authorities after the minor ran into their home, Department Chief Jason Bentley said. Police responded to the property in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

Bentley described seeing the chalk still on the driveway along with a large hole underneath a nearby fence as he inspected the property. The minor said Kancevicius was white and wore glasses, according to the affidavit.

He was wearing glasses when interviewed by police, Bentley said.

Kancevivius was charged with interference with custody of children and unlawful contact with a minor. Judge Gary Whiteman denied bail.

Kancevivius was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and simple assault earlier this year. He allegedly grabbed a minor and attempted to fight another one in that incident.

