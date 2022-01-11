Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven man was sentenced to 47 years in State Prison Monday in Clinton County Court.

Edgar John Willits, 63, was found guilty on charges of rape of a child and related offenses after authorities discovered he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl.

The prosecution called multiple witnesses throughout the one-day trail in August that included the victim, who delivered “powerful” testimony detailing the assault for the jury. The victim’s parents testified about her emotional decline and what ultimately led to the disclosure of the assault.

All were present during the Jan. 10 sentencing when Lock Haven District Attorney Dave Strouse called for a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years for the rape conviction.

Willits, who has been wheelchair bound since incarceration due to medical issues, apologized to the victim for “any inconvenience” he had caused her. Prior to handing down the sentence, Judge Michael Salisbury told Willits he was appalled by the defendant’s description of the rape as an inconvenience.

Willits was ultimately given 47 years in prison followed by a mandatory three years of probation.

Willits will be considered parole eligible after serving 21 years and four months of his sentence. According to the release, Willits will be a lifetime Megan’s Law Registrant.

Willits was found guilty on felony charges that included first-degree rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors during his August trial.

Docket sheet