State College, Pa. — School staff members pulled a two-year-old drenched in sweat from a vehicle while the mother was passed out in the driver’s seat in an elementary school parking lot.

Yeterefwork Rian Streit, 36, of Bellefonte, and her child were inside the vehicle for approximately three hours on Sept. 14 of 2021, police said. Temperatures inside the car on the late summer morning were estimated to be in the mid-80s.

Earlier in the morning when Streit dropped another child at the school, she allegedly "had trouble signing the child into school and was acting carefree,” school staff told police.

Later, staff members saw the car in the parking lot of Parkway Elementary School on Easterly Parkway and called police, according to a recently filed affidavit.

“Staff stated when they got the child out of the vehicle her clothing was soaked in what they believed to be sweat,” Officer Nathan Betts wrote.

Streit claimed she was suffering from low blood sugar, but when EMTs tested her blood sugar at the scene, they confirmed she was in the normal range.

Streit "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and displayed poor balance when walking and needed assistance," Betts wrote. Police found a box of wine in the front passenger seat.

A blood draw was conducted at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Streit refused to cooperate and officers were forced to apply for a search warrant, according to the affidavit. Hospital records showed Streit, who was treated for an alcohol overdose, had a blood alcohol content of .471%, investigators said.

The child was released to the custody of her father.

Streit was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, and two misdemeanor counts of DUI during a preliminary arraignment on Feb. 10.

Released on $25,000 unsecured bail, Streit is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on Feb. 22 fore a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

