Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has released data in an effort to protect children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse.

The child welfare system in Pennsylvania is state-supervised and county-administered, with both playing vital roles in the protection of children.

“All children deserve to grow and thrive in a safe, loving environment, and parents deserve support and partnership in raising healthy, happy children. The child welfare system exists to protect children and support families, and we will not relent from that goal,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

The report provides information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect.

“The Annual Child Protective Services Report captures the challenges we face in eradicating child abuse. This issue knows no boundaries or economic status, race, or gender; child abuse affects children from all demographics.”

Findings of the 2022 report:

There were a total of 60 substantiated fatalities in 2022, compared to 58 substantiated in 2021

There were a total of 236 suspected near fatalities in 2022, compared to 217 in 2021

Reports of suspected child abuse made by mandated reporters increased by 2.8 percent; there were 39,093 reports of suspected child abuse in 2022, compared to 38,013 reports in 2021

The percent of reports of suspected child abuse that were substantiated decreased from 13.2% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2022

Reporting Abuse

DHS operates ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline available to anyone concerned about the welfare of a child to report suspected child abuse; it can be reached at 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters can also report to ChildLine electronically.

Signs of potential abuse or neglect can include:

Numerous and/or unexplained injuries or bruises

Chronic, pronounced anxiety and expressed feelings of inadequacy

Flinching or an avoidance to being touched

Poor impulse control

Demonstrating abusive behavior or talk

Cruelty to animals or others

Fear of parent or caregiver, among others.

DHS urges all Pennsylvanians to report potential child abuse or neglect to ChildLine, which is a 24/7 hotline available to anyone concerned for the safety or well-being of a child, by calling 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters can also report to ChildLine. Anyone can make a report to ChildLine.

