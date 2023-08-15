Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has released data in an effort to protect children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse.
The child welfare system in Pennsylvania is state-supervised and county-administered, with both playing vital roles in the protection of children.
“All children deserve to grow and thrive in a safe, loving environment, and parents deserve support and partnership in raising healthy, happy children. The child welfare system exists to protect children and support families, and we will not relent from that goal,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.
- There were a total of 60 substantiated fatalities in 2022, compared to 58 substantiated in 2021
- There were a total of 236 suspected near fatalities in 2022, compared to 217 in 2021
- Reports of suspected child abuse made by mandated reporters increased by 2.8 percent; there were 39,093 reports of suspected child abuse in 2022, compared to 38,013 reports in 2021
- The percent of reports of suspected child abuse that were substantiated decreased from 13.2% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2022
Reporting Abuse
DHS operates ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline available to anyone concerned about the welfare of a child to report suspected child abuse; it can be reached at 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters can also report to ChildLine electronically.
Signs of potential abuse or neglect can include:
- Numerous and/or unexplained injuries or bruises
- Chronic, pronounced anxiety and expressed feelings of inadequacy
- Flinching or an avoidance to being touched
- Poor impulse control
- Demonstrating abusive behavior or talk
- Cruelty to animals or others
- Fear of parent or caregiver, among others.
DHS urges all Pennsylvanians to report potential child abuse or neglect to ChildLine, which is a 24/7 hotline available to anyone concerned for the safety or well-being of a child, by calling 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters can also report to ChildLine. Anyone can make a report to ChildLine.