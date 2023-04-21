Muncy, Pa. — More than 20 searches for various types of child pornography were discovered on a computer during an investigation by state police.

Additional charges that included 23 counts of child pornography were filed against Timothy Darren Stroud on Friday morning in court. The 64-year-old Stroud is already facing more than 1,000 charges that include rape and sexual assault in a separate case.

Stroud, appearing with his lawyer Robert Hoffa via Zoom, was given $30,000 monetary bail on the new set of charges. Judge Ryan Tira will make a ruling on bail for Stroud’s other case.

State police seized a computer belonging to Stroud during a search of his Muncy residence in the 400 block of East Penn Street in February. Trooper James Ballanyne discovered several images and searches for child pornography on the computer, resulting in the new charges being files.

Stroud is currently being housed at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a ruling from Tira. He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on May 1 at 10 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

