Williamsport, Pa. — A 68-year-old man allegedly admitted looking at child pornography after his internet browsing was flagged by Microsoft.

David Michael Sweeley, 68, of Williamsport identified at least three photos he remembered viewing while being arrested on Aug. 10 at his home in the 1100 block of Pleasant Hills Road, according to the complaint. Investigators with the attorney general’s office found additional images on a desktop computer in the basement of the home that belonged to Sweeley.

When confronted with photographs that depicted children being abused, Sweeley pointed out specific ones he remembered, but admitted he'd viewed "so many" over the last year, he told Agent Eric Barlow said.

Sweeley claimed he struggled to stop looking at the images, calling it a “battle," and said he was ashamed, according to Barlow.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports at the National Central for Missing and Exploited Children in May and June of this year after Microsoft flagged his internet browsing on the search engine Bing. The reports were then referred to Barlow, according to the complaint.

Sweeley was charged with seven counts of child pornography and a count of criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Sweeley was originally being held in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail after his arrest on Aug. 10. That bail was changed on Aug. 12 to unsecured and he was released from custody.

Sweeley is scheduled to appear before Judge Nancy Butts on Sept. 11 for an arraignment.

Docket sheet

