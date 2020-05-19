An 11-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a motorist on East Village Drive in Susquehanna Township on Monday, state police at Montoursville reported.

The boy was transported by Duboistown Ambulance Service to Geisinger Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, police said.

"Juvenile was wearing a certified bicycle helmet, however did suffer a head injury," Investigator Anthony Mazzone wrote in a press release.

Christine M. Albert, 56, of Trout Run, was driving a 2005 Subaru Outback eastbound on East Village Drive near Campfire Lane around 4:34 p.m. when she allegedly struck the bicycle, police said.

"Unit 1 did not see Unit 2 traveling and struck Unit 2 from the rear," Mazzone wrote.

The juvenile was ejected from the bicycle, went airborne, and landed in a grass ditch on the south side of the roadway, Mazzone said.

Albert came to a controlled stop wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to police.

Albert was issued a violation for traveling at unsafe speed.

"This crash is still under investigation," Mazzone said.