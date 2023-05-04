Stevensville, Pa. — A woman was charged after leaving a child unattended to wander the streets on more than one occasion.

State Police in Towanda charged Penny Golden, 56, of Stevensville when the child was found at a neighbor’s home on Feb. 17, police said. The child told police she didn’t want to go back with Golden, according to the affidavit. She told police, "I don't want to go back. I don't want to get hit."

The child was allegedly discovered by a neighbor at approximately 8:10 a.m. She was not wearing a jacket or shoes at the time, Trooper Matthew Mondak said.

When troopers attempted to return the child to Golden’s home, she ran away, crying, according to Mondak.

According to the police affidavit, "Prior to this incident, there are four previous similar incidents that Troopers were dispatched to in the area [of that residence]."

Golden was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. No bail was listed.

She is scheduled to appear before Judge Fred Wheaton on May 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.