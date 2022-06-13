Shamokin, Pa. — Police waited with two children as they tried to find the person responsible for watching them, according to charges.

Those attempts failed and authorities removed the children from the apartment located near the 500 block of North Market Street in Shamokin. Ahkil Lee, 28, of Mount Carmel was taken into custody after both juveniles told police they had been alone throughout the day.

Lee was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. He will appear before Judge John Gembic on July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

