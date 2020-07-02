Harrisburg, Pa. -- Senate Bill 934, which was created in response to a tragic fire that claimed the lives of five children in Erie last year, has been approved by the Pennsylvania House and Senate and was passed to the governor for final approval on Monday, June 29.

The new bill amends the Human Services Code to require family daycare homes and centers to have a smoke detector on each floor including the basement, a portable fire extinguisher, and to meet occupancy and licensing requirements.

“While the legislation sadly won’t bring those five young lives back, it will ensure that other children are better protected against such avoidable tragedies,” Said Senator Gene Yaw.

In addition to the requirements for family daycare homes, the bill requires that as part of the Human Services Department's inspection process, daycare operators must provide a written affirmation confirming that the center or home maintains a written emergency plan, fire drill log, and posted evacuation routes.