Jersey Shore, Pa. — State police say an unknown person cut the strap on a child safety seat last month.

A 60-year-old woman on Knarr Road in Crawford Township reported someone had cut the strap on her Graco 4Ever car seat on July 31. She discovered the damage at 7:30 a.m.

Trooper Jared Homan of state police at Lamar said the seat is valued at $275.

