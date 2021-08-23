Detroit, MI - General Motors has announced an expanded recall of Chevrolet Bolts to include model year 2017-2022 vehicles - in other words, all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles are now recalled due to the risk of the high-voltage battery pack catching on fire.

The recall applies to all Bolt vehicles, including those that may have received an earlier recall repair for the fire risk issue.

GM advises all Bolt owners to park their vehicles outside and away from flammable objects, and not to charge the vehicles overnight.

Additionally, GM is instructing Bolt owners to set their vehicle to 90% charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (2017-18 model years) or Target Charge Level mode (2019-22 model years). If owners are unable to change the charge limitation mode themselves, a dealer can provide assistance.

GM also advises that Bolt owners recharge the battery after each use instead of waiting until the battery is very low.

The expanded recall follows previous recalls in November 2020 and July 2021.

Currently, four fires have been reported in relation to this recall.