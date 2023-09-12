Kennett Square, Pa. — Escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante is now armed with a .22 rifle in Chester County.

Over 500 officers are currently searching for the convicted murderer two weeks after he escaped from the Chester County Prison.

Here's what we know:

On Aug. 31, officials of Chester County Prison report that at approximately 8:50 a.m., a prison inmate, Danelo Cavalcante, escaped from Chester County Prison.

The subject is described as a Brazilian male who speaks Portuguese and Spanish, light skinned, 34-year-old, 5-foot, 120 lbs., with shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes.

Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough county-wide search, and prison officials are conducting an internal investigation.

Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16, 2023, for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend. The defendant is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

State Police say on Monday, a resident reported seeing someone who fit his description enter a garage on Coventryville Road and take a .22 caliber rifle equipped with a scope and flashlight. The homeowner fired multiple shots from a pistol towards the man.

At that time, a green sweatshirt and white t-shirt, believed to belong to Capitol content were discovered near the edge of the driveway. State Police believe that the man was Cavalcante.

During the press release, police said that there is no reason to believe Cavalcante is injured.

He was able to get away from the residence with a .22 rifle. He is now armed and considered to be very dangerous, police say.

Upwards of 500 law enforcement officers are engaged in securing the perimeter and conducting the searches. Police are mobilizing additional resources and are planning for an extended operating period if necessary.

Officials warn that if you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Danelo Cavalcante is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Chester County DA press conference, Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m.

