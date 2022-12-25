Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park's educators invite people of all ages to join a free, hour-long, 1.5-mile New Year's Eve Stargazing Walk. End your year enjoying the crisp air and the beauty of the stars from one of the world's greatest stargazing destinations!

The stroll will take place Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cherry Springs State Park, 4639 Cherry Springs Road in the night sky public viewing area. Snow shoes will be available to borrow if needed.

Registration is not required to join.

The site of the walk is on level ground. While traveling around the viewing area, a guide will use a laser to point out wintertime constellations and relevant folklore.

The program will end by 7:30 p.m., leaving time for other New Year’s Eve plans. Make sure to wear warm clothes and sturdy winter boots!

