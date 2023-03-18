Selinsgrove, Pa. — The Snyder County District Attorney, Michael Piecuch, withdrew sex charges against a Selinsgrove man due to the nature of how the evidence was obtained.

Dennis W. Swineford, 73, was accused of arranging via social media to meet a supposed 15-year-old for sex. However, that 15-year-old was actually Donald Kizer, of Milton, who has created several false profiles in order to catch alleged pedophiles and report them to police.

Kizer and Swineford began communicating on Feb. 6 on the Grindr app. The chat immediately turned sexual and Swineford allegedly sent Kizer a picture of his penis, according to Officer Francis Petrovich of Selinsgrove Borough Police Department.

During the chat, Kizer disclosed his age as being 15. The two men agreed to meet at Swineford's garage on N. 8th Street to have sex. Swineford allegedly chose the garage because he had a roommate.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Kizer went to Swineford's garage and revealed that he was the alleged 15-year-old Swineford had been chatting with. Kizer recorded the interaction on Facebook Live, according to the affidavit.

Kizer then went to the Selinsgrove Borough Police station and provided them with the chat information and video.

"In all cases, prosecutors have the legal and ethical duty to examine whether the evidence is admissible and sufficient to secure a conviction before proceeding. After looking at the information provided in this case and the manner in which it was obtained, we determined that it was not enough to secure a conviction," Piecuch said.

Piecuch added that police have specialized training and experience to conduct such criminal investigations.

In Kizer's case, he has conducted his own investigations and then contacted police. In recent months, Kizer has used false online profiles to catch other alleged predators who recently have been charged.

Steven James Barge, 41, of Northumberland was arrested in January after allegedly attempting to arrange sex with a 15-year-old he met on Grindr, who actually was Kizer using a fake profile. When Kizer went to meet Barge for the arranged sexual act, he recorded Barge's reaction via video and turned it into police.

Brian David Hess, 50, of Muncy, also was caught by Kizer in January after the two arranged to meet for sex after chatting on the GROWLR app. Hess believed at the time he was chatting with a 15-year-old boy but was instead met by Kizer who recorded the interaction and turned the video in to Muncy Borough Police.

Charges against Hess were waived for court in Lycoming County. Barge's charges also were waived for court in Northumberland County.

