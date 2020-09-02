Criminal charges against an 18-year-old Williamsport man were withdrawn on Monday, Lycoming County court records show.

The case against 18-year-old Cole L. Johnson is now closed.

The district attorney's office asked that Johnson's charges be withdrawn, according to court records.

"In this particular case, out of respect for the juvenile victim and her family I am going to refrain from making any statement other than this was a counseled, calculated and strategic decision," Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said.

Cole had been charged with one felony count of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors on July 7.

Biichle filed the order withdrawing Johnson's charges on Monday, the United Judicial System Web portal shows.

Johnson previously was accused of possessing a video in which he and another adult allegedly had sexual intercourse with two minors aged 16 and 17, according to PSP Montoursville Trooper Matthew Miller.

Johnson did not record or upload the video - one of the minors allegedly did, Miller wrote in the original affidavit. The younger minor reportedly asked the older minor to delete the videos but she never did.

One of the minors uploaded the video to the internet where it received over 19,000 views before deletion, Miller wrote.

