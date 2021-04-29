Williamsport, Pa. – Felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges recently were withdrawn against Steven Maurice Williams, 43.

Williamsport Police charged Williams on April 1, claiming he violated a Protection From Abuse order by kicking in a door and taking items from a residence in the 300 block of Market Street on Jan. 30.

"I made contact with the victim...who reported the defendant STEVEN WILLIAMS came over to her apartment, kicked her door in and began taking items," Officer Damon K. Cole wrote.

Police determined Williams was in violation of a Protection From Abuse order.

Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle, who set Williams' bail at $85,000 monetary.

Williams was confined to Lycoming County Prison on April 1 until charges against him were withdrawn on April 15.

Docket sheet