Liberty Township, Pa. — State Police at Mansfield issued non-traffic harassment citation on July 13 to a woman for sharing revealing photos of another person on social media.

Roxanne Barton, 37, of Mill Hall was arrested by officer Brandon Wilson on July 13 just after 10 a.m. She was cited for charges of harassment/acts to annoy with Magesterial District Judge Robert Repard.

Her case is currently awaiting a plea.

Barton is accused of posting revealing photos of a 25-year-old male on social media. 

