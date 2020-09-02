Williamsport, Pa. -- Charges have been filed against two teenagers who are allegedly involved in the assault of a security guard on Aug. 25 at Flanigan Park in Williamsport.

Seventy-six-year-old Richard Parker was taunted and struck in the head with a basketball, knocking him to the ground shortly after 8 p.m. as he was closing up the basketball courts for the night.

An individual involved in the incident recorded the assault on Parker using a cell phone and posted a video to social media.

The two teens charged are ages 15 and 17, and have been petitioned into juvenile court on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan.

Chief Hagan had no comment on whether or not additional individuals have been identified, or if the investigation continues.

Witnesses on scene reported as many as 10 people on the courts that evening.

The basketball courts have been closed since the incident.

Flanigan Park, which is overseen by Firetree Place, a community center and licensed child care center, is at the corner of Little League Boulevard and Walnut Streets. Executive Director of Firetree Place William Dayton said he is optimistic about the courts reopening "relatively soon."

"We're in the process of still evaluating, but we'll try to reopen before closing for the winter months," he said.

