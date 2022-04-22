South Williamsport, Pa. — Investigators filed charges against a Williamsport man who allegedly stopped making payments on two accounts that were overdrawn.

Joshua Thomas Fox, 30, spoke with officers on Oct. 14, 2021, and told them he would continue to make payments on the accounts that were opened on May 6, 2021. According to an affidavit filed by officer Daniel Boyd, Fox overdrew both accounts to the point they were charged off on June 11 and 17, respectively.

An employee at First Commonwealth Bank said Fox made 30 Automated Clearing House transactions over the course of a month. According to the affidavit, Fox made transactions from the checking account to himself using third-party apps. Authorities said several of the debits were rejected due to insufficient funds.

Fox allegedly attempted to write two checks to himself on May 17 that totaled $836.55. The checks, which had signatures that matched the one Fox used to open the accounts, were both returned for insufficient funds.

A successful attempt to reach Fox in June of 2021 resulted in two payments being made to the bank. According to the report, Fox made a payment on June 28 for $40 and then another for $100 on July 7.

“The First Commonwealth bank attempted to make contact with Fox multiple times between 7/7/2021 and 10/14/2021, and he would not respond,” Boyd wrote in the affidavit.

An assistant with the District Attorney’s office told authorities if Fox made payments and got into good standing with the bank, they would not file charges. According to Boyd, as of April 6, 2022 Fox had yet to make another payment to the bank.

Boyd said Fox has a combined negative balance of $3,534.50 between the two accounts.

Fox was charged with third-degree felony theft by deception and second-degree misdemeanor bad checks. Fox was transported to the Lycoming County Prison after Judge Gary Whiteman gave him $35,000 bond during a preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

