State police at Rockview recently arrested a 57-year-old Centre Hall man who allegedly wielded a knife and punched a victim in the face during a domestic dispute.

Jeffrey L. Gunsallus was arrested on June 20 in Potter Township, Rockview Patrol Unit Trooper James Ellis said in a press release today.

Police responded to Empire Court Road for the report of a "domestic fight with a knife involved" around 8:39 p.m. on June 20, Ellis wrote.

"Upon further investigation it was discovered that the victim was punched in the face multiple times and threatened with a knife," Ellis said.

The victim was listed as a 37-year-old female, also of Centre Hall.

Gunsallus was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and simple assault. He also was charged with summary harassment.

The Honorable Steven Frederic Lachman set Gunsallus' bail at $10,000 unsecured during a preliminary arraignment on June 21.

Gunsallus is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 8.

Docket sheet