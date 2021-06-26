Harrisburg, Pa. – State Rep. Scott Conklin has announced a $126,730 grant to Pennsylvania State University to support its hemp production efforts.

Conklin, D-Centre, said the Pennsylvania Special Crop Block Grant, part of the historic PA Farm Bill, would fund the university’s project, which is focused on optimizing genotype selection and hemp production management practices.

“Thanks to the PA Farm Bill, this grant will be beneficial to support this high-priority specialty crop and further support our strong agriculture sector,” Conklin said.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program assists with the growth, certification of seed and marketing of eligible crops, including hemp, hardwoods, honey and hops; and barley, rye and wheat for distilling, brewing and malting purposes only.

More information on the grant program.