Harrisburg, Pa - The State Government Committee in the state legislature performs many functions.

During the height of the pandemic the committee played a crucial role in many legislative functions while the state legislature's activities, understandably, were limited.

Primarily tasked with reviewing legislation on issues ranging from voting and elections, to campaign finance reform, the committee performs many roles.

State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre), has recently been appointed by House Democratic leadership to serve as the Democratic chair of the House State Government Committee.

“I am hopeful that we can bring an honest conversation to the table when it comes to governing and specifically how this committee operates,” Conklin said.

The State Government Committee oversees various state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Department of State; Department of General Services; Human Relations Commission; Public Employees’ Retirement System; State Employees’ Retirement System; and the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.

More information on the House State Government Committee, including upcoming hearings.

“My goal is that we leave partisanship at the door and lead a committee that works for all citizens of Pennsylvania in a dignified, honest and forthright," Conklin added.