Harrisburg, Pa. - The Commonwealth Financing Authority has approved a $90,000 grant to Rush Township to demolish eight abandoned and dangerous properties, and $80,891 to restore two properties in Philipsburg's Historic Downtown.

The grant funding will cover 90 percent of the cost of the eight-property demolition project. It will include lead and asbestos abatement if necessary, backfilling and grading of sites, and seeding and mulching the sites.

The Philipsburg project will be entirely covered by the CFA's grant award. The Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. will rehabilitate sites at 110-104 North Front Street, which will be marketed as an incubator site for local artists and entrepreneurs.

The restoration of current unsafe structures includes HVAC installations, flooring, and electrical, façade, and roof work.

“It’s critically important that we remove blighted and unsafe structures from the landscape when they are beyond saving,” Rep. Scott Conklin said.

“But, it’s equally important to save buildings that are in good enough shape to be repurposed, especially when they are located in an area of historic significance. I’m pleased to see that with this round of CFA funding, our area will be able to accomplish goals that – while different – are driven by and meet local needs.”