Centre County, Pa. – Community and criminal justice initiatives in Centre County recently received a $2.29 million boost thanks to grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The awards were given at the Commission's most recent quarterly meeting.

“Now, more than ever, our providers in the criminal justice and victim services fields are feeling the strain and facing enormous demands due to the pandemic, and this funding will help them continue to help our communities and provide the vital support for training, staff or program needs,” said State Rep. Scott Conklin.

Grants include:

Centre County STOP Violence Against Women Project: $125,000

Victim witness service agency: $311,090

Penn State resource center to improve local juvenile justice services and curb recidivism among juveniles: $1.91 million

Penn State's Communities That Care initiative, which helps implement programs to benefit youths and families: $110,000

Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center: $47,000

Centre County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory: $99,500