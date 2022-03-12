Williamsport, Pa. -- A federal grand jury indicted Alan Dorsey, 39, of Bellefonte on drug trafficking and firearms charges on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said the indictment charges Dorsey with distribution of methamphetamine on June 3, 2021, along with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol on September 11, 2021, all in Centre County.

The indictment also charges Dorsey with illegally possessing ammunition and possessing a 9mm handgun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The matter was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin and other opioids, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit opioid related offenses.



