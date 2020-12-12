Centre County, Pa. – According to an affidavit filed through the honorable Judge Thomas N. Jordan’s office, a 22-year-old Centre County man was charged with four felonies stemming from an arson incident.

Chris Stover Myers was charged with two felony counts of arson, risking catastrophe, and criminal mischief, according to the affidavit. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person.

The affidavit showed that on April 29, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview Trooper Stephen Griffin was informed Miles Township Fire Chief Eric Miller was on scene of a structure fire. According to the report, Miller requested a Fire Marshall on scene.

Rockview State Troopers Daniel Cherry and Griffith arrived on scene the next day, according to the report. Cherry said after an investigation of the scene he was able to determine the fire originated from a second-floor bedroom.

According to Cherry, he was able to locate a hole in the floor which allegedly had water coming through it.

Cherry stated he followed the burn pattern of the charred wall studs and plaster back to the hole in the floor. According to Cherry, he was able to locate partially burnt pieces of paper from a magazine allegedly in the hole in the floor.

Cherry said he spoke with James Mark Bressler, who was identified as Myers’ father, according to the report.

Bressler told Cherry he was on the first floor of the residence when he smelled smoke, according to the report. Cherry said Bressler told him he could see smoke coming from Myers’ room when he reached the second floor.

The report stated Bressler pushed open the door. According to Cherry, Bressler told him Myers then started running from the bedroom to the bathroom, pouring water in the hole in the floor.

Cherry said both Bressler and Myers allegedly thought the fire was extinguished until they heard a loud roaring in the wall. Bressler told Cherry that Myers continued to put water on the fire. Myers allegedly told Bressler not to call 911, because he would get in trouble.

According to the affidavit, when fire personnel arrived Myers, allegedly was observed standing in the bedroom. Bressler allegedly told Cherry he was unsure what his son was doing at the time.

Court records show Myers was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from the incident. Court records also show Myers is still awaiting his preliminary hearing.