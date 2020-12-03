Centre County, Pa. – The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority's November 20-21 household hazardous waste collection event was a wild success, maxing out its capacity at 1,118 registered participants and collecting 58,000 pounds of material. Participants came from 33 of the county's 35 municipalities to participate.

The Authority received several positive comments on the event.

An email from a Ferguson Township resident said, “I participated in your Household Hazardous Waste Event today. That is an incredibly well-organized and efficient event - the signage you put up is incredible - great job!! Thanks for holding this event - it's a great service to the community.”

The event was limited to pre-registered participants, and the Authority had to cut off registration on the morning of November 19 because of capacity constraints. All attendees were required to wear masks, keep windows closed, and stay in their vehicles.

Authority staff received many thumbs ups and happy waves as cars left the facility after dropping off their items, which included cleaning chemicals, paints, varnishes, pesticides, antifreeze, and more.

“Not only did Centre Countians show their care for the environment, but also for each other by going out of their way to follow protocols put in place by the Authority,” said Joanne Shafer, the Authority’s Deputy Executive Director/Recycling Coordinator.

The event was co-sponsored by Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority, the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture. MXI of Langhorne, was the event's contractor.

Residents of Centre County who missed the event are invited to participate in next spring's event, which will take place on April 30 and May 1, 2021. Keep an eye on the Authority's Facebook page for a sign-up announcement.