Tipton, Pa. — Centre County's chief deputy coroner was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 99 in Blair County.

Judith D. Pleskonko, 69, of Philipsburg, was crossing the highway on foot around 2 p.m. when a vehicle struck her, according to state police at Holidaysburg.

Previous to that, Pleskonko was involved in a crash on I-99 southbound that caused her vehicle to cross over to the northbound lane at mile marker 44.2 in Antis Township. Pleskonko got out of her vehicle and attempted to walk to where the crash occurred but didn't see the oncoming northbound traffic and was hit by a 2016 Nissan Juke, according to Trooper Jason Woodring.

The Blair County Coroner's Office pronounced Pleskonko dead at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, friends and community members shared tributes and condolences for Pleskonko, who also was a registered nurse. Pleskonko, who had worked as a nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center, was praised as being a friend to everyone in emergency services. Centre County 911 wrote on their Facebook page that Pleskonko often stopped into their office to visit staff, bring snacks, "and simply be the joyful and caring person she always was."

"Judy was such an inspirational leader for Centre County's First Responders, Medical Professionals, and was always so empathetic to the families she was helping during their lowest of times,'' the post read.

Pleskonko also was involved with Centre Volunteers in Medicine and was president of the board of directors for Moshannon Valley EMS. Colleagues at Moshannon Valley EMS paid tribute Saturday to Pleskonko in a Facebook post.

"Judy worked closely with all of the EMS services in the area, as well as Fire, Police, Dispatch and local Emergency Rooms. She brought an abundance of knowledge, patience, compassion, and laughs to every person that knew Judy. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

