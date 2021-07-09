Harrisburg - Recently the state announced that 50 municipalities will receive over $15.6 million through PennDOT's Green Light-Go program, which facilitates traffic signal upgrades.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” said Gov​. Tom Wolf.

“I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians," the governor said.

Green Light-Go grants are reimbursements for traffic signal updates, which can include installing LED technology, traffic signal retiming, special event plans and monitoring, and other updates and upgrades.

This is the state's sixth round of funding through Green Light-Go.

Grants in our region include:

Centre County

Patton Township – $684,138.40 for connect 28 traffic signals along Atherton Street in five municipalities to the Commonwealth network and upgrade detection to support Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures.

Ferguson Township – $108,000 for detection upgrades at three intersections along the Science Park Road corridor.

Spring Township – $40,000 for upgrading three signals along Zion Road with Flashing Yellow Arrow indications.

State College Borough – $1,143,876 for the first phase of communication network upgrades and multimodal detection at 22 intersections along the Atherton Street, Beaver Avenue, College Avenue, and Park Avenue corridors.

Columbia County

Scott Township – $222,000 for modernization of the SR 11 & Cinema Center Drive traffic signal.

Union County

Kelly Township – $297,665 for SR 0015 & SR 1005 (Hospital Drive) Signal Modernization to include full signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection and mast arms.

Kelly Township – $248,559 for SR 0015 & SR 1018 (William Penn) Signal Modernization to include signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection system and mast arms.