Four families in Sunbury have been displaced after a fire damaged two duplex homes.

Multiple crews responded to the fire on Saturday afternoon that was located on State Street in Upper Augusta Township, reported WKOK.

The two-alarm blaze closed route 61 for several hours.

The Penitent Souls Motorcycle Club, a nonprofit based out of Watsontown, visited one of the families on Monday.

The children lost everything, including clothing and school supplies, reported Backyard Broadcasting News Department.

Penitent Souls donated gift cards to the children who were displaced from the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

