Lancaster, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police say he was caught having sex with dogs and recording the act.

Uriah P. Groff, 22, of Lancaster, had videos saved on his phone when investigators searched through it on Monday, PSP said.

Police and the Pennsylvania Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) searched his home on Uppey Road in Sadsbury Township on Wednesday and he was placed under arrest the same day.

Multiple dogs were seized during the operation. The rescued animals have been placed under the care of the PSPCA and await veterinary examination, according to PSP.

Groff has been charged with having sexual intercourse with animals and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Groff’s bail was set to $50,000 and is being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Docket sheet

