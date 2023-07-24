A 5-year-old boy lost his life in a farming accident in Lancaster County on Monday, reported WGAL.

The event occurred at a farm on Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township, which is about five miles north of the Maryland border.

Pennsylvania state police responded to a call to the farm around 10:30 a.m.

First responders who arrived at the scene made efforts to administer life-saving measures, but the boy succumbed to his injuries, WGAL reported.

A medevac helicopter was called to provide critical medical assistance. However, as the situation unfolded, the medevac was canceled.

Specific details surrounding the accident have not yet been disclosed to the public. Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

