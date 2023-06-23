Williamsport, Pa. — Police tracked a stolen phone to locate a vehicle taken from a Williamsport home.

The phone was discovered with Wayne Hackenberg, 18, of Renovo on May 15 in the 1300 block of Bucktail Avenue, police said. Hackenberg allegedly had the keys to the vehicle, along with the cell phone, according to the complaint.

The homeowner called police just after 2 a.m. on May 15 to report the vehicle stolen. He allegedly came home to find his front door open and the car missing.

Hackenberg was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft by unlawful taking.

He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail awaiting a June 26 ARD hearing.

Docket sheet

