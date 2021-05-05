Submitted April 30, 2021

As we begin National Nurses’ Week and prepare for National Hospital Week, it’s important to take this opportunity to pause and recognize the work healthcare workers here in the Central Susquehanna Valley have done over the past tumultuous year.

Each played a critical role in supporting our community through the pandemic to this point and their work continues to be vital in our climb back to a more normal life.

Thank you to the physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, clinical staff, and support staff of our region for all you have endured over the last year and the valiant efforts you are providing today.

As a community, we are grateful for you and your service. You’ve demonstrated time and time again that you care about one another, about the work being done, and—most importantly—about your patients.

Your continued commitment to the community is what helped sustain all of us through the darkest moments of the past year and it is what inspires me to hope for a brighter tomorrow.

If you would like to send a message of support to your healthcare heroes here at Evangelical, please use together@evanhospital.com. Those emails are shared with our entire workforce through our intranet.

Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital

--

