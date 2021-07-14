Williamsport, Pa. – Smoke billowed skyward from two burning homes on Saturday, July 10 around 6 p.m., seen for miles even by pilots flying by.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire was dispatched to the fire at the intersection of Park Ave and Center St. "Engine 1, Tower 1, Engine 14-1, and Car 1 responded with seven firefighters in less than 60 seconds," Willilamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Mark Killian reported.

Related reading and photo gallery: Fire in Williamsport hits two residences on Park Avenue

Based upon weather conditions and a visible smoke column, Car 1 requested a second alarm enroute bringing in off duty city firefighters and mutual aid from Old Lycoming Township, Montoursville, and South Williamsport.

Killian said units arrived on scene in less than two minutes to find the rear of 435/437 Park Avenue heavily involved in fire which was rapidly extending to the attic of the double house.

Bureau of Fire personnel immediately performed a search and fire attack, but reported being hampered by fire spreading rapidly in void spaces throughout the structure.

"Approximately 30 minutes into the incident a third alarm was requested and 45 minutes into the incident a fourth alarm was requested, bringing all available off duty city firefighters and numerous mutual aid departments," wrote Fire Chief Mark Killian in a news release.

"The fire eventually spread to the attic of the structure at 431/433 Park Ave, and due to the heavy fire conditions, and difficulty in accessing the void spaces within both buildings, firefighters were evacuated from the buildings and an exterior attack was initiated," he said.

Fire crews were able to re-enter the structures and use hose lines to mop up hot spots, which crews worked most of the night to extinguish, according to Killian.

Authorities reported no injuries to any residents or their pets. One firefighter from a mutual aid department was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, and two firefighters were treated on scene and released.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, there is no additional information on the status of the transported firefighter.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire was conducted by Williamsport Bureau of Fire and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Investigators, who reported that the fire originated on the first-floor rear porch of 437 Park Ave. However, the cause of the fire will remain undetermined. No damage estimate is available.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire recognized the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Williamsport Streets and Parks Department, River Valley Transit, Susquehanna Regional EMS, mutual aid departments, and all of the members of the community that provided refreshments for the responders working this incident.

Jeremy Kimble told NorthcentralPa.com, "my sister, Angel Kimble, bought three cases of water and a case of Gatorade and some protein bars for the emergency crews on the scene."