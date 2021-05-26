Danville, Pa. – The cause of a fire that damaged a Montour County dance studio Monday morning is still undetermined, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. May 24 at 160 Center Street in Danville, which housed the Karen Gronsky School of Dance. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours at the three-story structure.

The roof of the building reportedly collapsed, and firefighters were not able to get inside the building due to the damage.

Several families in nearby homes had to temporarily vacate, but no one was hurt.

A fire marshal from Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville came to the scene. The investigation was limited due to the amount of structural damage to the building, according to Trooper Nathan Birth. The investigation is ongoing.

A Go Fund Me page was started for the dance school, which had just completed its spring recital on Saturday. The school has been open for several decades and props, lighting, clothing and memorabilia had been lost, according to the Go Fund Me page set up by one of Gronsky's supporters.