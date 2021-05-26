Karen Gronsky School of Dance fire damage memorial Danville _ 2021

A memorial sits outside of the Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville, which sustained severe damage when a fire broke out Monday morning in the three-story building. 

 Photo courtesy of Karen Gronsky School of Dance Facebook page

Danville, Pa. – The cause of a fire that damaged a Montour County dance studio Monday morning is still undetermined, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. May 24 at 160 Center Street in Danville, which housed the Karen Gronsky School of Dance. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours at the three-story structure.

The roof of the building reportedly collapsed, and firefighters were not able to get inside the building due to the damage.

Several families in nearby homes had to temporarily vacate, but no one was hurt.

A fire marshal from Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville came to the scene. The investigation was limited due to the amount of structural damage to the building, according to Trooper Nathan Birth. The investigation is ongoing.

A Go Fund Me page was started for the dance school, which had just completed its spring recital on Saturday. The school has been open for several decades and props, lighting, clothing and memorabilia had been lost, according to the Go Fund Me page set up by one of Gronsky's supporters. 

"At the recital just 2 days ago, Karen Gronsky opened the show about how she’s received so much love and support through the COVID-19 pandemic to be able to continue providing for our children. Let’s stand beside her now and show her, we’re unstoppable as not only a community, but a family," wrote Alex Witcoskie on the Go Fund Me page. 