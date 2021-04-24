First News Now article shared with permission

Coudersport, Pa. - (UPDATE) According to Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has completed the investigation into the cause of the three alarm fire that took place on April 2 at Kaytee's Family Restaurant and Marketplace around 9:30 p.m. at 251 Route 6 West Street in Coudersport, Pa.

The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has reported that the cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental and was caused due to an ash tray/garbage can at the rear of the building.

Fire crews from Potter and Tioga County worked hard to extinguish the flames into the early morning hours of Saturday, April 3. The following departments were said to have battled the blaze: Coudersport, Bradford Township, Austin, Eldred Boro, Galeton, Harrison Township, Emporium, Roulette, Shinglehouse, Smethport, Town of Allegany, Port Allegany, Ulysses, Crary Hose Company's RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) out of Westfield (Tioga County), there may have been other departments on scene that FNN is unaware of.

One individual was displaced from his residence that was attached to the building due to this fire.

Coudersport Fire Chief Phelps wanted to remind customers that Kaytee's Family Restaurant's FaceBook page and other ads will be posted as the business will be receiving all of their scheduled flowers and plants next Thursday. The business is currently setting up temporary power so they can get up and running some portions of their business after this devastating fire. So remember to drop by and show your support.