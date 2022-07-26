Muncy, Pa. — Veterans Auto in Muncy was recently the victim of a theft, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The business at 2910 Lycoming Mall Drive reported to police a stolen catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford F350 on July 20. The item is valued at $400.

The part went missing sometime between July 13 and July 19, police said.

The rising prices for certain metals is likely one reason police have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there has been a more than tenfold increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. In 2020 alone, more than 14,000 were stolen from cars and trucks.

Experts say a disruption in the supply chain has dramatically increased the price of metals used in these automotive parts.

Tylor Cochran, shop foreman for K-Tech Automotive in Williamsport, confirmed the increase in stolen catalytic converters as far back as June of 2021. "One was stolen from a car here within the last six months. There's been a significant increase in thefts," he told NorthcentralPa.com.

"There's no way for the police to track the stolen parts, and they're easy to cut out if you know what you're doing," said Cochran.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

