Genesee, Pa. – State police at Coudersport are investigating a report of animal cruelty in Genesee Township, Potter County.

In an Oct. 20 press release, Trooper Adam Romig said a cat was shot between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Academy Street.

The cat's owner indicated the cat was shot with a small caliber gun.

"PSP Members observed the cat to be alive. The cat has a small entrance hole and exit hole from an unknown caliber firearm or pellet gun," Romig said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.